Rapper Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Tomorrow X Together's The Star Chapter: Sanctuary, followed by Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet at No. 3, Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 6, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 7, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 8, Rod Wave's Last Lap at No. 9 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 10.