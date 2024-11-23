Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804

-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859

-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887

-- Actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888

-- Musician Johnny Mandel in 1925

-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942

-- Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, in 1943 (age 81)

-- Comedy writer/actor Bruce Vilanch in 1948 (age 76)

-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 75)

-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Bruce Hornsby (Ambrosia/Other Ones) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Maxwell Caulfield in 1959 (age 65)

-- TV personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 64)

-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Vincent Cassel in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Oded Fehr in 1970 (age 54)

-- TV personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor/musician Lucas Grabeel in 1984 (age 40)

-- TV personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor/musician Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 17)