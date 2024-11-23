Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887-- Actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888-- Musician Johnny Mandel in 1925-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 83)-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942-- Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, in 1943 (age 81)-- Comedy writer\/actor Bruce Vilanch in 1948 (age 76)-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 75)-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 74)-- Musician Bruce Hornsby (Ambrosia\/Other Ones) in 1954 (age 70)-- Actor Maxwell Caulfield in 1959 (age 65)-- TV personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 64)-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 63)-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Vincent Cassel in 1966 (age 58)-- Musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Oded Fehr in 1970 (age 54)-- TV personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor\/musician Lucas Grabeel in 1984 (age 40)-- TV personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor\/musician Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 32)-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 17)