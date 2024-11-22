NBC released the first teaser for Suits: L.A. on Friday. The spinoff premieres February 23 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Amell plays Ted Black, a lawyer who moved from New York to Los Angeles. The teaser has no dialogue but shows Amell in his office with his staff.

The original Suits aired on USA Network. The show experienced renewed popularity when it became available to stream on Netflix.

NBC ordered the pilot in February, began filming in March and ordered the series in July. Universal Content Productions produces the series. UCP is a division of Universal Studios Group which also owns NBC.