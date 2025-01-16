David Lynch, the filmmaker known his work on Twin Peaks and Dune, has died.

His family announced his passing Thursday, days before his 79th birthday.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," his family wrote on Facebook. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us."

"But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole,'" they added. "It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

In August, Lynch disclosed that he had emphysema and no intention to stop working.

"I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco," he said at the time. "The smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them -- but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema."