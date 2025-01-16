South Korean girl group Babymonster dropped a music video for "Really Like You" on Thursday, marking the K-pop group's first release of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Really Like You" appears on Drip, Babymonster's first full-length album, which debuted in November.

The music video shows group members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita dancing and singing in a school classroom, hallway and gymnasium.

"And in this moonlight, we're reaching new highs, but boy, I like you," they sing. "Really really like you."

Babymonster recently announced a world tour, which begins Jan. 25 in Seoul and includes stops in Newark, N.J., and Los Angeles.

Babymonster made its debut as a group in 2023.