The Tony Awards gala, which recognizes excellence in Broadway theater, is to take place at New York's Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony is slated to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+

Nominations are expected to be announced on May 5.

Maybe Happy Ending was the big winner at the Tony Awards last year, earning the accolades for Best Musical, Book of a Musical, Original Score, Scenic Design for a Musical and Actor in a Musical for Darren Criss.

Sunset Boulevard scored the prize for Best Revival of a Musical and its lead Nicole Scherzinger was named Best Actress in a Musical.