The limited series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is set to debut on FX Feb. 12.

The adaptation of Elizabeth Beller's book, Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, stars Paul Anthony Kelly as President John F. Kennedy 's only son, a magazine editor, and Sarah Pidgeon as his wife Carolyn, a Calvin Klein executive.

"John and Carolyn's connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart," a synopsis said.

Kennedy, 38, married Bessette, 33, in 1996. The couple died, along with Carolyn's older sister Lauren, in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., in 1999.

The miniseries will feature Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette and Constance Zimmer as Ann Marie Messina.