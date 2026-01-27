'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' to debut Feb. 12
UPI News Service, 01/27/2026
The limited series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is set to debut on FX Feb. 12.
The adaptation of Elizabeth Beller's book, Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, stars Paul Anthony Kelly as President John F. Kennedy's only son, a magazine editor, and Sarah Pidgeon as his wife Carolyn, a Calvin Klein executive.
"John and Carolyn's connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart," a synopsis said.
Kennedy, 38, married Bessette, 33, in 1996. The couple died, along with Carolyn's older sister Lauren, in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., in 1999.
