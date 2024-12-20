Tilda Swinton will be feted with the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

The actress, who recently starred in The Room Next Door, The End and The Killer, has previously been honored with the Venice International Film Festival's Golden Lion.

In a statement, Swinton acknowledged what the moment means for her.

"The Berlinale is the first film festival I ever went to, in 1986 with Derek Jarman and the first film I made, his Caravaggio. It was my portal into the world in which I have made my life's work -- the world of international filmmaking -- and I have never forgotten the debt I owe to it," she said.

"To be honored in this way by this particular festival is deeply touching for me: it will be my privilege and pleasure to celebrate, once more next February, the seedbed that is this wide-eyed and reliably wonderful gathering," she added.

The award will be given Feb. 13.