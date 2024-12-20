Katy Perry on Friday released an updated version of her previously released 143.

The deluxe album, 1432, includes four new songs, including "I Woke Up," "Has a Heart," "No Tears for New Year's" and "OK."

She shared the news on social media just after midnight.

"I WOKE UP and wanted to give my KatyCats and early holiday gift," she said. "To everyone who HAS A HEART, I wish you NO MORE TEARS FOR NEW YEAR'S. I'm always gonna be around no matter if you're up or down."

That last line is a nod to the lyrics in "OK."

"Hey, it's gonna be OK. I'm always gonna be around matter if you're up or down. Hey, what did I say? I'm never gonna let you drown, no matter if you're up or down."

Perry released 143 in September.

"I don't know about you but 143, for me, is a message from my angels. It means 'I love you,' in some digital language," she said at the time.

The new songs are produced by Lukas Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke

When Perry released "Woman's World" earlier this year, she received backlash for her collaboration with the producer because of Kesha's allegations that he sexually and emotionally abused her. Gottwald sued Kesha for defamation.

She is set to embark on her Lifetimes tour in April.

