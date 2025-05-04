Thunderbolts is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $76 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sinners with $33 million, followed by A Minecraft Movie at No. 3 with $13.7 million, The Accountant 2 at No. 4 with $9.5 million and Until Dawn at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Amateur at No. 6 with $1.8 million, The King of Kings at No. 7 with $1.7 million, Warfare at No. 8 with $1.3 million, HIT: The 3rd Case at No. 9 with $955,000 and Unknown Title at No. 10 with $685,000.