U.S. pop star Lady Gaga has set the record for the largest concert in history.

Live Nation said 2.5 million people attended the show on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Saturday night.

"Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night's show -- the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away," the singer posted on X Sunday.

"Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you," she added. "An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world -- I know I can't, but I can say this -- if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights -- you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time."