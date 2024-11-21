Max is teasing The Pitt, a new medical drama starring Noah Wyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and January premiere date for the show Thursday.

"The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," an official logline reads.

The show also stars Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Marron Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Katherine LaNasa.

Wyle, an actor who previously starred on the NBC medical drama ER, will executive produce The Pitt with R. Scott Gemill, John Wells and Erin Jontow. Gemill will also write the first episode.

Thursday's update follows a lawsuit filed by Sherri Crichton, the widow of ER creator Michael Crichton , that alleged Wyle, Gemill and Wells walked away from negotiations for a new version of ER and used the concept for The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind ER and the parent company of Max, responded to the filing earlier this month.

"The Pitt is a completely different show from ER," the motion reads. "Plaintiff cannot use Mr. Crichton's ER contract as a speech-stifling weapon to prevent Defendants from ever making a show about emergency medicine."