Disney released the teaser for the new Pixar movie Elio on Thursday. Elio opens in theaters June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elio is a child who dreams of being abducted by aliens. He gets his wish when the leaders of Gom and Falluvinum take him to their worlds.

Yonas Kibreab voices Elio, with Zoe Saldaia as his Aunt Olga. Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson voice aliens.

Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina direct Elio. Mary Alice Drumm produces.

Molino co-directed Coco and has Pixar credits going back to Ratatouille. Shi directed Turning Red and goes back to Inside Out with Pixar. Shi won an Oscar with Becky Neiman for the short Bao.

Sharafian makes her feature debut after directing shorts. Sharafian was a story artist on Coco and head of story for Turning Red, and was nominated for an Oscar for her short, Burrow.

Drumm has produced at Pixar since Brave and was an associate producer on Coco.