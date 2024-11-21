Country music singer Mickey Guyton will return to host the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on CBS.

CBS announced in a press release Thursday that the holiday TV special will air Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. EST. It will also stream for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, and become available on Paramount+ the next day.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, with the goal of inspiring "people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season."

Guyton will also perform, with Adam Blackstone, Muni Long, Stephen Sanchez, Trombone Shorty, James Taylor, The War and Treaty, and Trisha Yearwood to also give musical performances of holiday classics.

In addition, Airmen of Note, one of the musical ensembles of the U.S. Air Force Band, will perform.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting will be held and filmed Dec. 6 on the Ellipse at The White House and President's Park in Washington, D.C.