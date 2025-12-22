Universal Pictures is previewing Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ahead of its arrival in theaters July 17.

The trailer, released Monday, shows Matt Damon 's Odysseus facing a variety of obstacles -- from a mythical creatures to dangerous boating conditions -- as he tries to get home.

"After years of war, no one could stand between my men and home -- not even me," he says in the teaser.

The clip also shows a glimpse of Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland.

Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth and Jon Bernthal also star in the film which was "shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," per an official synopsis.

Universal previously released a poster teasing Nolan's feature, which he originally announced in 2024.