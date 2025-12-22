Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will be honored at the upcoming London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The actress will receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation during the 46th ceremony Feb. 1.

"We're so thrilled to give Cynthia this honor in recognition of her innovative work telling stories that illuminate, inspire and challenge audiences," said the London Film Critics' Circle chair, Jane Crowther, per Deadline. "She defies expectations across music, film and the stage."

Erivo's portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked: For Good earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her performance in the 2024 film Wicked was also nominated.

She also covered Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" to start the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

And the two-hour special Wicked: One Wonderful Night is due for an encore on NBC Dec. 31. She hosts the event with costar Ariana Grande

"I am so deeply honored to accept the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation and to be recognized in this capacity by the London Film Critics' Circle, a group I greatly admire and one that has championed me throughout my career. This has been an incredible year for film, and having the opportunity to bring Elphaba, the embodiment of a trailblazer, to the screen has been on of my greatest privileges," she said, Deadline reports.

The latest accolade marks the third time the Derek Malcom Award for Innovation has been given. Prior recipients included Colman Domingo and Zoe Saldana.