Disney+ is previewing the remaining episodes of the Taylor Swift docuseries The End if an Era.

Episodes 5 and 6, which arrive on the streamer Tuesday, will see the songstress talk about her connection to her family, specifically grandmother Marjorie.

"Part of the Eras tour is a celebration of my family," she says in the 35-clip released Monday.

The clip also shows Swift performing onstage alongside Gracie Abrams, as well as emotional moments among members of her team.

"I'm prepared for happy tears but this is not supposed to bring anyone sadness," she says.

The preview then cuts to a clip of the singer appearing to cry on stage.

The first two episodes of the six-part series premiered Dec. 12 to coincide with the release of her concert film The Final Show, which included a The Tortured Poets Department set.

Swift's latest album The Life of a Showgirl dropped Oct. 3.