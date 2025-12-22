Barry Manilow announced that he has lung cancer and will be undergoing surgery.

The music artist, 82, shared the news on Instagram Monday.

His post began by acknowledging the success of his Palm Desert Christmas concerts, which raise money for Coachella Valley nonprofits, and then shifted into an update regarding his health.

"As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was ok," he said. "The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news."

He said that the bad news was that he'd need surgery to remove the cancer.

"The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns," he added. "The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts."

Fans who already purchased tickets can apply them to one of the updated shows, the post reads.

"And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom... get tested!" he said.