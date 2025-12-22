Caila Quinn Burrello, who starred on Season 20 of The Bachelor, is a new mom once again.

The television personality shared that Grayson Paul Burrello, her third child with husband Nick Burrello, had arrived in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"After a smooth c-section we've been soaking in all of the scrunchie cuddles with baby boy," Quinn Burrello, who also starred in Bachelor in Paradise, wrote. "Took us a moment to share the news as we couldn't decide until the last moment on how to spell his name."

Her Instagram carousel included photos of Grayson Paul in the hospital.

Caila Quinn Burrello and Nick Burrello also share Teddi Marie and Christian Anthony. They married in 2021.

"Soon we'll have three under three and we are so happy," Quinn Burrello told People earlier this year.