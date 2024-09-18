Disney/Gilles Mingasson

By Steven Rogers, 09/18/2024



star Joan Vassos will be kept busy trying to get to know 24 bachelors when ABC's new senior edition of premieres tonight.Gerry, a 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, MD, was announced as 's star in May and her "golden" bachelors were revealed by ABC last month.These accomplished men will be taking time away from their established lives at home -- and their family, friends and children -- to hopefully rediscover love with Joan, or at least learn something new about themselves.While many of the senior bachelors are retired from their jobs, quite a few men in Joan's cast are still working. The lineup includes a private investor, an ER doctor, a rancher, a caterer, a salon owner, and a fire department chief.Joan quit Gerry Turner 's season of The Golden Bachelor, which wrapped in November 2023 on ABC, a couple of weeks into filming last year to help her daughter recover from postpartum depression at home."I so thought that I was going to be that girl who left that nobody remembers," Joan told ET, reflecting back on her early The Golden Bachelor departure."I really was sad about that, honestly, because I loved being here. I think the process worked. I was sad when I had to leave, so having the opportunity to come back and [having] people actually remember me a little bit [is amazing]."Click thelink below to view photos of Joan's bachelors and learn more details about them!

