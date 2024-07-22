Matt and Rachael agreed, however, that they're never going to make decisions just to appease other people when they're not ready -- and that includes getting engaged.
Matt gave his final rose to Rachael on The Bachelor's Season 25 finale, and despite a two-month split in early 2021, they've been going strong as a couple ever since April 2021.
Matt teased in February that he and Rachael are happy doing things at their own pace. He explained at the time, "If you do things that other people want you to do and you don't consider y'all's feelings, then I think that is a recipe for disaster."
But Matt said his marriage proposal to Rachael will be "special" -- not on the couch at home -- when that time comes and he's "definitely excited" about the idea of taking their relationship to the next level.
"We post and share every aspect of our lives. So for people to be curious means that we're, you know, keeping them in the loop and we want them in the loop," Matt said.
Rachael agreed that she understood the hype surrounding her relationship, especially because fans had been hoping for a marriage proposal at the end of Matt's The Bachelor season.
But The Bachelor winner asked fans to consider the fact she and Matt weren't able to spend a lot of time together while filming The Bachelor and so their romance truly started in the real world, away from cameras.
"It's not that weird [to not be engaged]. I feel like that's pretty normal," Rachael explained. "I feel like we're doing all the right things to take our relationship to the next step."
The Bachelor winner and Matt gushed about how they're extremely happy with their relationship.
"Matt really is just my best friend," Rachael told the magazine last year.
"I think at the end of the day, it's just really fun to live the life that we live together. I don't think anything that we do would be nearly as fun if I weren't with him."
Rachael continued, "I love our dynamic, I think that we make each other better people. We bring out the better version of ourselves. I think we have a lot to teach each other."
Matt also agreed that he's been dating his best friend, which "makes everything that much better."
"You get to enjoy life with that person," the former The Bachelor star elaborated. "It's a great come true. We're always telling ourselves how blessed we are."
Rachael told Us Weekly in June 2022 of taking her relationship with Matt to the next level, "The only timeline I give him is I was like, 'I've got to have kids before, you know, I can't have kids.' So keep that in mind."