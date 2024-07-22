The Bachelor couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have revealed their timeline for starting a family and having their first child.

ADVERTISEMENT
Matt and Rachael took to Matt's YouTube page to answer questions fans have been asking them about their relationship and journey on The Bachelor, which aired in early 2021.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

And at the end of the 23-minute video, Rachael and Matt's discussion took a serious turn.

"In the next five years, [Matt] might have a stroke right here, but next five years, I want to be pregnant," Rachael said in a video recently uploaded on Matt's YouTube page.

Matt -- who was sitting right next to Rachael when she dropped the bombshell -- responded, "I agree! No, that's not shocking!"

Matt looked at his girlfriend and confirmed, "I want you to be pregnant."

Rachael smiled big and shared how she'll be 32-years-old at that point.

"Yeah, I feel like I'll be ready to be a mom at that point," Rachael said. "I mean, if it happens tomorrow, great."

Matt glanced over at the camera and raised his eyebrows, and then Rachael continued, "But, yeah, five years, I would love a little baby right here [in my belly]."

Matt proceeded to ask Rachael where she'd like to be living when they're expecting their first child.

"I could live [in New York], I could live in Florida. I mean, I could live anywhere," Rachael insisted.

"Do you want to go live in California? Sure! Do you want to live in Europe? Okay!"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Matt remained quiet as Rachael spoke, but he seemed to agree with everything she was saying.

"Yeah, it's so true. I'd be down [to live anywhere]," Matt said, echoing Rachael's sentiment.

Rachael admitted she'd "love" to have an international chapter of their story, and Matt concluded, "Yeah, I'm getting old."

"In five years," Rachael interjected, "you'll be 37! You'll be pushing 40."

Matt therefore clarified, "I want to have kids, and I want to have multiple kids. So hopefully at this point in five years, we have, you know, one [in our arms] and one on the way."

Matt put a hand on Rachael's stomach and she gushed, "Really?!"

"Hopefully," Matt noted.

"Whatever God gives us!" Rachael concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Matt and Rachael agreed, however, that they're never going to make decisions just to appease other people when they're not ready -- and that includes getting engaged.

Matt gave his final rose to Rachael on The Bachelor's Season 25 finale, and despite a two-month split in early 2021, they've been going strong as a couple ever since April 2021.

Matt teased in February that he and Rachael are happy doing things at their own pace. He explained at the time, "If you do things that other people want you to do and you don't consider y'all's feelings, then I think that is a recipe for disaster."

But Matt said his marriage proposal to Rachael will be "special" -- not on the couch at home -- when that time comes and he's "definitely excited" about the idea of taking their relationship to the next level.

In July 2023, Matt and Rachael discussed with Us Weekly how they didn't get annoyed by Bachelor Nation's fascination with their relationship and when they're going to break up or get engaged.

"We post and share every aspect of our lives. So for people to be curious means that we're, you know, keeping them in the loop and we want them in the loop," Matt said.

Rachael agreed that she understood the hype surrounding her relationship, especially because fans had been hoping for a marriage proposal at the end of Matt's The Bachelor season.

But The Bachelor winner asked fans to consider the fact she and Matt weren't able to spend a lot of time together while filming The Bachelor and so their romance truly started in the real world, away from cameras.

"It's not that weird [to not be engaged]. I feel like that's pretty normal," Rachael explained. "I feel like we're doing all the right things to take our relationship to the next step."

The Bachelor winner and Matt gushed about how they're extremely happy with their relationship.

"Matt really is just my best friend," Rachael told the magazine last year.

"I think at the end of the day, it's just really fun to live the life that we live together. I don't think anything that we do would be nearly as fun if I weren't with him."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Rachael continued, "I love our dynamic, I think that we make each other better people. We bring out the better version of ourselves. I think we have a lot to teach each other."

Matt also agreed that he's been dating his best friend, which "makes everything that much better."

"You get to enjoy life with that person," the former The Bachelor star elaborated. "It's a great come true. We're always telling ourselves how blessed we are."

Rachael told Us Weekly in June 2022 of taking her relationship with Matt to the next level, "The only timeline I give him is I was like, 'I've got to have kids before, you know, I can't have kids.' So keep that in mind."

After falling in love on The Bachelor, Matt and Rachael briefly split in February 2021 during Rachael's memorable racism controversy, which resulted in former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and ABC agreeing to part ways.

But Rachael was extremely apologetic, and so she and Matt reconciled in April 2021.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS