Kelsey tried on numerous wedding gowns and posed for cameras, and once she received the photos back, there was a big surprise.
Kelsey shared in a TikTok video, "I have to show you all this picture from the David's Bridal shoot and tell me what you see in the picture."
Kelsey then shared a behind-the-scenes photo that showed her posing in a beautiful strapless dress with a big ray of light shining above her through an archway.
Pointing to the light, Kelsey asked her followers, "Okay, what do you see? Here's another one. There's a bunch of them like this, but what do you see right here? Because it looks like a butterfly to me."
Kelsey had shared onThe Bachelor's 28th season how she believes butterflies represent her late mother and are a symbol of her mother being present.
Kelsey's late mother, Denise Anderson, passed away in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.
Kelsey then got a little choked up and shared how she felt like her mother was watching her during that exciting wedding-inspired photo shoot.
"This is while I was shooting David's Bridal, and umm, yeah. I don't know, I think that it's crazy," Kelsey said.
"And I know that I posted a video like this before and everyone was like, 'It's a sun glare' or ' a sun flare' or whatever you call it. I don't care what it's called. I think that it's my mom. I feel like she was watching over me, and it literally looks like a butterfly!"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kelsey also acknowledged how the light appears to take the shape of an angel.
"[But] my initial instinct was like, 'That's a butterfly. Oh, my gosh,' and it was really special," Kelsey gushed.
"My sister came with me because I knew that this was going to be kind of a heavier thing for me to do, like try on a bridal dress for the first time or a wedding dress. But I don't know, this made me so happy. And it's so cute."
At the time, a green orb noticeably buzzed around and stayed close to Kelsey as she modeled with Joey.
"6 years ago my beautiful mom passed away. She wasn't able to meet my future husband," Kelsey wrote in Summer 2024.
"But during my engagement shoot this orb was all over me in the videos my photographer sent me."
Kelsey's father Mark Anderson had taken care of Denise until she passed away in 2018, which was a tragic event for Kelsey's whole family.
ADVERTISEMENT
After Joey and Kelsey's engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale in March, Joey decided to move to New Orleans to be with Kelsey, and he ultimately moved into the place Kelsey was already sharing with two female roommates.
Joey and Kelsey then moved to Los Angeles so Joey could compete on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season, which he ended up winning with pro partner Jenna Johnson.
Mark, for his part, competed on Joan Vassos' season of The Golden Bachelorette.
Following Mark's elimination from the show, he began hanging out with One Tree Hill star Barbara Alyn Woods, and the couple still appears to be dating.
Kelsey and Joey are now living in a new apartment together in Los Angeles.
Joey gushed on "The Squeeze" podcast earlier this month how he and his fiancee are "building a home" together and he's "so excited" for the future.
"We want to start figuring out some things, planning for the wedding, getting all that kind of cleaned up and getting excited about what's going to be there for us," Joey said on the podcast.
But Joey noted that he's excited "about the dumbest little things, too," such as cooking with Kelsey in their new kitchen and inviting guests over for parties.
Joey said going through the highs and lows of Dancing with the Stars made his relationship with Kelsey even "stronger" and they're thriving as a couple since getting engaged on The Bachelor finale, which aired in March 2024 on ABC.
Joey said he has "no doubt" that his relationship with Kelsey is going to work and last long-term.
"We always continue to choose each other, because we know this is what we want," Joey explained.
"And we're trial-by-fire learning quickly about each other, too, and I'm so grateful for that. I feel like I know her so well."