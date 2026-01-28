Apple TV+ announced that Season 4 of Ted Lasso will arrive this summer.

The streamer announced the news on their official Instagram account Wednesday, alongside a series of first-look images.

One such photograph features Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham standing opposite one another as a small plane sits behind them.

The show follows the titular character (Sudeikis) as he transitions from coaching American football to a soccer team in London.

In Season 3, he moved back home to Kansas so that he could spend more time with his son, who will be portrayed by Grant Feely in the upcoming season.

Another first-look image shows the father-son duo sitting in a pub as they are approached by Annette Badland.

Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds can be seen standing next to each other in photographs released Wednesday.

Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern also star in Season 4.

Filming began in Kansas City, Mo. in July, and is now taking place in London.

"You better believe it," the streamer captioned their Instagram post. "Ted Lasso returns this summer."