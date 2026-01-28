Netflix teamed up with Mattel and Hasbro to create a KPop Demon Hunters doll and toy line.

The film, which arrived in June, became the streamer's most popular feature, soaring to over 325 million views in 91 days, a press release states.

The animated movie follows a musical trio known as HUNTR/X who moonlight as demon slayers.

On Tuesday, Mattel announced an American Girl KPop Demon Hunters collection available for pre-sale online.

"KPop Demon Hunters is a true global phenomenon, fueled by a passionate and fast-growing worldwide fan base," said Mattel executive Nick Karamanos in a statement. "Our close partnership with Netflix allowed us to move quickly and deliver products on an incredible timeline that meets fan demand. With products spanning multiple Mattel brands, we're expanding how fans can celebrate the characters, songs and stories they love."

In addition to American Girl, the brands to feature KPop Demon Hunters merchandise include Polly Pocket, UNO and Little People Collector.

Hasbro, meanwhile, will release "special feature plush, youth electronics and role play" products, per the press release.

A MONOPOLY Deal: KPop Demon Hunters is now available for purchase.

"This collaboration with Netflix enables us to bring the film's dynamic universe to life beyond the screen, offering fans immersive new ways to engage through play," said Hasbro executive Tim Kilpin in a statement. "Together we're building a product lineup that unites storytelling and fandom in a uniquely Hasbro way."