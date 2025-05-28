CBS has unveiled the cast of Survivor Season 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Survivor host Jeff Probst announced 24 returning contestants in a video that debuted Wednesday on CBS Mornings.

The White Lotus creator Mike White (Season 37), Season 45 winner Dee Valladares, and four-time contestants Cirie Fields (Seasons 12, 16, 20, 34) and Ozzy Lusth (Seasons 13, 16, 23, 34) will compete in the new season.

The other contestants include Colby Donaldson, Aubrey Bracco, Q Burdette, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Tiffany Irvin, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, Rick Devens, Joseph Hunter, Jonathan Young, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Genevieve Mushaluk, Emily Flippen, Christian Hubicki, Charlie Davis, Chrissy Hofbeck, Benjamin "Coach" Wade and Angelina Keeley.

Production on Season 50 begins in Fiji in June, according to Deadline. The season will premiere in spring 2026.

Season 49 will air this fall.