Hoda Kotb says the rumors of her replacing Kelly Clarkson on the singer's talk show are "not true."

Kotb, a television personality who left Today in January after 17 years as host, addressed the reports during her first return to Today on Wednesday.

"If I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place I would ever come back to is?" she said while speaking with former co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. "Right here. This is the spot. There's no place like home."

Guthrie and Melvin then asked for confirmation that the rumors are "just rumors" and "not true."

"Delete, delete. It's not true," Kotb responded.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Kotb would replace Clarkson as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in 2019.

Clarkson missed multiple episodes of her talk show in February and March, leading Roy Wood Jr., Simu Liu, Today's Willie Geist and other stars to fill in as guest hosts.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for Season 7 in December.