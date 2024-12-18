DC is giving a glimpse of its Superman reboot.

The studio shared a teaser Wednesday ahead of the film's first teaser trailer, set for release Thursday.

The preview features The Daily Planet and unveils Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, a reporter and colleague of Clark Kent, aka Superman (David Corenswet).

The teaser also shows a brief look at Superman (Corenswet), who is seen soaring into the sky as crowds of people look up and marvel.

The full teaser trailer will debut Thursday at 9 a.m. EST.

Superman is a reboot of the Superman film series and is written and directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). Other cast members include Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion and Nicholas Hoult

Gunn shared a poster for the movie Monday that asks viewers to "look up." The filmmaker previously released a first-look photo of Superman and his dog Krypto the Superdog.

Superman opens in theaters July 11.