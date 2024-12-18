Hulu is previewing A Thousand Blows, which lands on the streamer Feb. 21.

The series is set in 1880s London, and follows "little explored real-life characters" who are somehow tied to the underground boxing scene.

"Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby) and Alec (Francis Lovehall), two friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London's East End," an official synopsis reads.

"It's there they meet Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), Queen of an all-female criminal gang known as The Forty Elephants, and run afoul of Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), criminal kingpin and notorious boxer," the description continues.

The preview shows Hezekiah and Sugar fighting in the ring.

"You are in London," says Mary. "This city makes only one promise -- that it will kill you the first chance it gets."

Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister also star.

Steven Knight, who created Peaky Blinders, is also behind A Thousand Blows.