Peacock is previewing Season 3 of The Traitors, which premieres Jan. 9.

"Come friends, come foe, come one, come all to the highlands to see who lives and who falls," says host Alan Cumming in the teaser.

The show features reality television stars as, together, they build $250,000 in winnings by completing various exercises.

"Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves," an official synopsis reads. "Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the traitors and banish them from the game."

This season stars Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City) and Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race).

Bob Harper, Britney Haynes, Carolyn Wiger, Chanel Ayan, Ciara Miller, Danielle Reyes, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Jeremy Collins, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Nikki Garcia, Rob Mariano, Robyn Dixon, Sam Asghari, Tony Vlachos, and Wells Adams also star.

In the preview, Bob the Drag Queen wears a royal blue ensemble that includes gloves, and a wide-brimmed hat.

"To get the job done, I'll stab ya in the back," he says in the trailer. "I have a thirst for blood."

The teaser features insects, clowns and an explosion.

"Things are about to get murderous," Cumming says. "But only metaphorically... I hope."

The first three episodes of The Traitors will land on Peacock at 9 p.m. EST, Jan. 9, with weekly episodes to follow.