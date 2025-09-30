Superman views are soaring on HBO Max, drawing some 13 million people in the film's first 10 days on the streaming platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, which arrived in theaters in July, made its HBO Max debut Sept. 19, surpassing the 2023 hit Barbie in 10-day viewership.

Warner Bros. Discovery said the film boosted views of other Superman titles, including a 670% streaming bump for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Variety reports.

The film accumulated some $600 million in global receipts.

David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan star in the feature, which will see a sequel filmed in 2026, per Deadline.