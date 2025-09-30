Mariah Carey took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer, 56, performed her new song "Play This Song" featuring Anderson .Paak on Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

"Play This Song" appears on Carey's latest album, Here for It All, released Friday. The album also includes the singles "Type Dangerous" and "Sugar Sweet."

.Paak joined her for the performance on Tonight.

During the interview, Carey confirmed she secretly recorded a grunge album in 1995, the same year her hit album Daydream was released.

Released under the name Chick and featuring the vocals of Carey and Clarissa Dane, the grunge album, Someone's Ugly Daughter, remained a secret until Carey discussed it in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey

"I was just rebelling because I was working on Daydream and I was doing like, 'Always Be My Baby' and 'Fantasy' and those kind of songs," Carey said on Tonight. "And I loved doing that, but at the end of the night when the band was still there, I'd say, 'Can you play [rock] ... You know, just play this so that I can get it out of my head.'"

"I always regretted not putting it out, but they kinda stopped me at that point. You know, it was Sony at the time. We love the Sony now, but back then ... a little controlling," she added.

Carey previously said on Tonight in December 2020 that she hopes to adapt her memoir as a film.