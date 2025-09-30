Doja Cat is back with a new music video.

The singer, 29, released a video for her song "Stranger" on Monday.

Doja Cat plays a bride on the run in the "Stranger" video, which shows her parachuting to the ground in a wedding dress before being pursued by a small plane.

The video ends with her dancing in front of a small church in the desert before being shot through the heart with an arrow by a person who is only seen in silhouette.

"To be continued," text in the final shot reads.

"Stranger" appears on Doja Cat's new album, Vie, released Friday alongside her "Gorgeous" music video.

Vie also features the tracks "Cards," "Jealous Type," "Aaahh Men!," "Couples Therapy," "All Mine," "Take Me Dancing" featuring SZA, "Lipstain," "Silly! Fun!," "Acts of Service," "Make It Up," "One More Time," "Happy" and "Come Back."

Doja Cat will promote the album with her Tour La Vie world tour, which kicks off Nov. 18 in Auckland, New Zealand, and concludes Dec. 1, 2026, in New York City.

Vie is the '80s-inspired follow-up to Doja Cat's 2023 album, Scarlet.