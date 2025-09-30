Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum attended the premiere of their new movie, Roofman, in Los Angeles Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie opens in theaters on Oct. 10.

"Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman," a synopsis said.

"After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys 'R' Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in."