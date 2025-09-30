Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum attended the premiere of their new movie, Roofman, in Los Angeles Monday.

Other guests included director Derek Cianfrance and co-stars Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba and Melonie Diaz.

The movie opens in theaters on Oct. 10.

"Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman," a synopsis said.

"After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys 'R' Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in."