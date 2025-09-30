Lainey Wilson has been tapped to host the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony on Nov. 19.

The gala will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. It will also stream on Hulu the next day.

"I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor," Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can't wait to love on this genre that has given me so much."

Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen are up for the top CMA prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Wilson is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert , Ella Langley and Megan Moroney.

Combs, Johnson, Stapleton, Top and Wallen are in the running for Male Vocalist of the Year.