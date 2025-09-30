Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels is producing the musical, which features a book and score by Cinco Paul.
"New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples' backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that's a Golden Age musical come to life," according to a synopsis posted on the Broadway show's website.
"The townspeople won't stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love -- which may or may not be with each other."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.