Roman Reigns made an epic return to help his cousins The Usos as they battled Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE Raw.

The Usos, which consists of twin brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, took on Breakker and Reed in a Tornado Tag Team match in the main event of Raw on Monday.

There are no rules in a Tornado Tag Team match, as both teams can be in the ring at the same time.

Breakker turned the tide of the match when he clotheslined Jimmy Uso through the announcer's table. Breakker and Reed, known as The Vision, then double teamed Jey Uso until his brother was able to somehow recover and re-enter the ring.

The Vision continued to dominate as their manager Paul Heyman smiled ringside. Reed took out Jimmy Uso with a Jagged Edge, which was followed by Breakker delivering a Spear to Jey Uso.

The Vision stacked The Usos on top of each other as Reed climbed the top tope to deliver his devastating Tsunami attack from the top rope.

Reigns' music then suddenly blasted through the arena as The Tribal Chief made his entrance with a steel chair in hand.

Reigns immediately tossed Breakker out of the ring and started whacking Reed with the chair. Reigns also used he chair on Breakker and helped The Usos win the match after the brothers delivered a double Uso Splash.

Reigns and Jey Uso then embraced and shook hands as Raw went off the air. Reigns was last seen in August when he defeated Reed at Clash in Paris. Reigns was then violently attacked by The Vison afterward, leading to his absence.