KPop group Stray Kids' Do It is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to Wicked: For Good, followed by Taylor Swift 's Life of a Showgirl at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 4 and the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 6, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving at No. 7, the Hazbin Hotel Season 2 soundtrack at No. 8, Aerosmith and Yungblud's One More Time at No. 9 and Summer Walker's Finally Over It at No. 10.