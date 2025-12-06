Paradise Season 2 is set to premiere on Hulu Feb. 23.

"Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day," said a synopsis released by the streaming service Saturday.

"Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins."

The show stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans, with recurring guest stars James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers.

It follows the survivors of a cataclysmic event who have been living in a huge, sophisticated underground bunker.

At the end of Season 1, Xavier (Brown) discovers the world above is not as contaminated as he was led to believe.