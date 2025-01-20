Paramount+ released its first, full-length trailer for Season 2 of the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2-minute preview, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his wife Alexandra (Julia Schlaaepfer) are seen making long, dangerous voyages to the United States from Europe in the early 20th century.

Spencer is determined to help his uncle Jacob (Harrison Ford) and aunt Cara (Helen Mirren) as they try to survive a harsh winter and save their family ranch from greedy developers, who want to make Montana a "playground for the elite."

The developers see Spencer -- a World War I veteran and big game hunter in Africa -- as a threat to their plans and order him to be killed on sight when he returns home.

Alexandra, meanwhile, simply wants to reunite with the love of her life.

"Anything worth having is worth fighting for," Cara is heard saying in the clip, a nod to the myriad troubles the family is facing.

Season 2 premieres on Feb, 23.