Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Smile 2.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring singer and actress Naomi Scott

Smile 2 is a sequel to the 2022 psychological supernatural horror film Smile written and directed by Parker Finn, who also wrote and directed the sequel.

Scott plays Skye Riley, a global pop sensation about to embark on a new world tour when she begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events.

"Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control," an official synopsis reads.

Rosemarie DeWitt , Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raul Castillo , Dylan Gelula and Ray Nicholson also star.

Scott also released a song for the film, "Blood on White Satin," as her character, Skye Riley.

Smile 2 opens in theaters Oct. 18.