Netflix announced the new series Resurrected Rides Tuesday. The auto makeover show premieres July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pimp My Ride co-creator Rick Hurvitz and executive producer Ari Shofet executive produce the new series with Brandon Killion and Mike Odair. Chris Redd hosts a team of mechanics revitalizing old cars.

Redd was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 2017 - 2022. He recently starred on the Peacock series Bust Down and the Prime Video film Candy Cane Lane.

Hurvitz said Resurrected Rides will update auto makeovers with the newest technology since Pimp My Ride.

"We took the spirit and knowledge from the original and reimagined it with a hilarious host, brand new cast, plus the eye-popping technology and culture of today," Hurvitz said in a statement.

Shofet emphasized Redd's comedy perspective.

"This is an aspirational and wish-fulfillment show with a comedic lens, and we're excited to give deserving folks a mind-blowing automotive makeover," Shofet said.

Rapper Xzibit hosted Pimp My Ride, which aired on MTV from 2004 - 2009 and spawned U.K. and International spinoffs.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Resurrected Rides has eight 40 minute episodes.