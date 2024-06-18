Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is back for the fourth season of his Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart. The series will stream on Thursday.

Last season, Hart interviewed Dwayne Johnson, Sofia Vergara, Will Smith, Issa Rae, Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, J.Cole, John Cena, Will Ferrell and Mark Cuban.

Hart will also have a show on Peacock in July called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

The 44-year-old was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington in March.