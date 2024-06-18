Netflix announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X will release the song "HERE WE GO!" for the film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The song is available June 28, while the film premieres July 3 on Netflix.

The streaming service also released a photo of Lil Nas X with Eddie Murphy , who plays Axel Foley in the Beverly Hills Cop films. Lil Nas X is wearing Foley's iconic Detroit jacket.

Axel F is the long-awaited fourth entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, coming 30 years after the third film and 40 after the original. Murphy returns along with Judge Reinhold, John Astin and Paul Reiser.

The new film also adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Kevin Bacon to the cast.

Music has been central to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. The original film introduced Harold Faltermeyer's instrumental "Axel F" theme and Glen Frey's "The Heat Is On," and featured The Pointer Sisters' "Neutron Dance."

Beverly Hills Cop II introduced Bob Segar's "Shakedown" and George Michael 's "I Want Your Sex," which later appeared on Michael's Faith album. Faltermeyer also performed on "Neutron" and "Shakedown."

The third film includes tracks by Terence Trend D'Arby, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Patti LaBelle and more.