The science-fiction dramedy Resident Alien has been renewed for a fourth season.

Starring Alan Tudyk , Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund , Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen and Judah Prehn, the show will move from its original home at Syfy to the USA Network, it was announced Tuesday.

The graphic-novel adaptation follows Harry, a space alien who disguises himself as a small-town doctor while he assembles the weapon he needs to kill all Earthlings.

The longer he stays and the closer he gets to his newfound friend group, the harder it is for him to carry out his secret mission.