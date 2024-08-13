Apple TV+ is teasing Slow Horses Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Gary Oldman and Hugo Weaving

Slow Horses is a spy thriller based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The show follows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), the leader of a dysfunctional team of MI5 rejects known as the "Slow Horses."

Season 4 opens with "a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House," according to a press release.

In the trailer, Lamb (Oldman) and his team must contend with Frank Harkness (Weaving), who appears to have created "an assassination squad."

Slow Horses Season 4 will premiere Sept. 4 on Apple TV+.