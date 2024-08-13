Slow Horses is a spy thriller based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The show follows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), the leader of a dysfunctional team of MI5 rejects known as the "Slow Horses."
Season 4 opens with "a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House," according to a press release.
In the trailer, Lamb (Oldman) and his team must contend with Frank Harkness (Weaving), who appears to have created "an assassination squad."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.