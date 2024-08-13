Channing Tatum joked about doing "terrible things" to make a Gambit movie happen during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 44-year-old actor discussed the possibility of a solo film for the Marvel Comics character during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Tatum was previously attached to star in a Gambit film in the X-Men universe.

The movie was to open in 2019 but was shelved after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox that year.

On "The Tonight Show," Tatum shared his hopes for the film after making his debut as Gambit in a cameo in the new movie "Deadpool & Wolverine," starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

"I would kill kittens to make... I would do lots of terrible things to make that happen," the actor joked.

Tatum credited Reynolds for his cameo and said he'll "forever be grateful" to the Deadpool actor.

"Ryan -- I've said this before. Look, this industry is a really interesting thing," Tatum said.

"And like, I can honestly say that not one single person is just more of a class act and cares more than that man."

"Like, he took Gambit out of truly, like, the grave," he added. "Like, it was just nothing and nowhere, and he was like, 'No, man, I want this. I want this for you, I want this in the movie, and I want to see it.' And he made it happen. And I'll forever be grateful to him."

Taylor Kitsch previously portrayed Gambit in the 2009 film "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

Tatum will next star in "Blink Twice," a psychological thriller film co-written and directed by his fiancee, actress Zoe Kravitz.

The movie opens in theaters Aug. 23.