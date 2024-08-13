A new Ghostbusters animated series is officially in the works at Netflix.

Elliott Kalan, a writer for Mystery Science Theater 3000 and The Daily Show -- will serve as head scribe, showrunner and executive producer on the show.

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan -- who recently helmed the live-action blockbusters Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire -- are executive producing the paranormal project.

This will be the third cartoon in the franchise following 1986's The Real Ghostbusters and 1997's Extreme Ghostbusters.

No voice cast, plot details or premiere date have been announced yet.