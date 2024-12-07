Shazam and Chuck alum Zachary Levi has announced that he and his girlfriend Maggie Keating are expecting their first child.

"I've wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I've always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart. A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father," Levi, 44, wrote on Instagram Friday.

"But deep down I knew that there were things in my life that needed to shift before I was ready for the blessing of something so special and the responsibilities that come with it. So last November I started to make some shifts in my life," the actor added.

"Shifts that ultimately came down to loving and valuing myself more. Prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. And lo and behold, immediately things started to manifest for the better. And very quickly God brought a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love into my life thru the angelic form of @maggiekeating. A wonderful woman on the same journey of self-discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me. So, we did. We can't wait for y'all to meet our little bambino."

Levi said he and Keating are open to baby name suggestions, but are waiting until the child's birth to learn his/her sex.

His post included an ultrasound image of the baby and an outdoor photo of the happy couple, in which Keating has her arms around her beau.