Rapper Kendrick Lamar's GNX is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is the Wicked soundtrack, followed by Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet at No. 3, Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 6, Rauw Alejandro's Cosa Nuestra at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 10.