Shakira surprised fans with a pop-up show in New York City.

The 47-year-old singer took to the stage Tuesday evening in Times Square after announcing the concert just hours earlier on social media.

Shakira performed "Hips Don't Lie" and other hits, along with "Punteri­a" and other songs from her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

"Hola, New York! Wow, this is amazing, absolutely insane. Incredible to be here at Times Square," she said. "It's so awesome to see you again ... Thank you so much for all the love you've been giving me this week during the release of my new album."

The concert drew about 40,000 fans.

Shakira released Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and a music video for "Punteri­a" last week.

The album also features collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Bizarrap and Karol G.

Shakira performed "Punteri­a" and discussed Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.